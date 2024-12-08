Community lights up parking lot at Nemours Children's Hospital for holiday annual parade

WILMINGTON, Del (WPVI) -- Dozens of cars decked out from top to bottom with holiday lights paraded around Nemours Children's Hospital Saturday night.

This was their 5th annual holiday cheer parade.

"It's so nice to see there's so many good people out there willing to give up their evening," said Dianna Kennedy whose daughter is staying at the Ronald McDonald house.

As artificial snow fell- one by one members of local police departments, fire, and people in the community made their way down and around the hospital.

"You see the kids waving it gives you a whole different perspective on life," explained Steve Liounis of Wilmington.

He decked out his car and has been for a few years now, alongside his family.

"They can't go to the parades like everyone else, so bring it to them," noted Jennifer Liounis of Wilmington.

They did two loops, to make sure everyone had a chance to see the lights.

"We're gonna be here through the holidays and it's really great to have for all the kids so they're not missing Christmas," explained Wendy Neese.

For patients like Alexandra and Luca, they'll be spending the holidays here.

"When I first heard I was coming to rehab to learn how to walk again I just expected Santa in a hospital room and being bored out of my mind. But the fact they go above and beyond like this for us is amazing," Alexandra Kennedy said.

While this night is magical for the kids and even the staff, it's also special for those taking part.

"It's my first year it was so exciting. I got to decorate my car. As you look up in so many different windows just waving, my hand is frozen from waving the whole time. But when you get inside and see all of the toys it represents all the lives that are gonna be touched I can't wait to do it again next year," explained Senior Corporal Semaja Banks of the Wilmington Police Department.

At the end of the parade participants brought in hundreds of donated toys and put them under a tree for the kids in the lobby.

This is the fifth year of the parade and the biggest one yet.