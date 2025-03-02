Community shows support for local business

HADDON TOWNSHIP (WPVI) - - A large group gathered in South Jersey Saturday afternoon in a show of support for a local family detained by immigration agents this week.

"I was going to cry because we put some love in their heart this is a very good sign," said Celal Emanet, the owner of Jersey Kebab.

Today people rallied outside Jersey Kebab to show support for the Emanet family.

"I'm out here because I want people to know that they can't come to South Jersey and try to deport people," Kaitlin Rattigan, Woodbury, New Jersey.

This is Celal and Emine Emanet. They are the owners of Jersey Kebab. They were detained on Tuesday by federal agents. Jah-laul was released with an ankle monitor to care for their son who has autism, but his wife was taken to a facility in North Jersey. Celal said he got to see his wife briefly Friday night, and is encouraged by the community's support.

The couple moved to the United States in 2008 on an R1 visa and before that expired, Celal applied for a green card. According to Celal, this application was denied three times, and the couple's case has been pending since 2016. People in the community held up signs, frustrated about what they are calling an injustice.

"You can feel the love that's present here today. People are showing up because these folks are pillars in the community," said Michele Messer, of Haddon Township.

Today we spoke with the couple's son who is grateful for the outpouring of support.

"I'm overwhelmed with all the love and support we've been receiving even though it happened at the cost of a tragedy and at the cost of my mother being in confinement right now," said Muhammed Emanet, Manager/Co-Owner Jersey Kebab.

An ICE spokesperson sent this statement to Action News:

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with support from the U.S. Marshals Service and DEA, conducted law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation in Haddon Township, N.J., Feb. 25.

During the investigation, ICE administratively arrested two Turkish citizens, Emine and Celal Emanet, who are present in the United States illegally. ICE authority under Title 8 of the U.S. Code enables the agency to investigate and enforce immigration laws, particularly in cases where immigration violations intersect with national security, public safety and transnational crime. The Emanets were served a notice to appear before an immigration judge and place in removal proceedings.

Emine Emanet remains in ICE custody and Celal Emanet is on an Alternative to Detention (ATD), each pending removal proceedings. ICE's ATD program, which began in 2004, uses technology and case management to ensure alien compliance with release conditions, court hearings and final orders of removal. Aliens enrolled in ATD must comply with the terms and conditions of their release and ATD requirements. Depending on the circumstances of the case, failure to comply may result in an immigration judge issuing a final order and may render an alien a priority for arrest and removal by ICE.

As with any noncitizen in the United States without lawful status, ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis to focus on the greatest threats to homeland security in a professional and responsible manner informed by their experience as law enforcement officers. Per ICE policy, we will not discuss active or ongoing investigations. ICE is also unable to provide any information on the individuals detained due to privacy issues."

"I think it's important to teach her and the next generation coming up to love their neighbors," said Brett Affrunti, of Haddon Township.

Local community support is growing louder. People, young and old, placed hearts with messages on the windows of the restaurant.

"Everybody matters," said Willow Affrunti, of Haddon Township.