King of Prussia car insurance company being sued by Pennsylvania AG for alleged warranty scam

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry is suing a King of Prussia company accused of scamming vehicle owners.

The lawsuit targets Concord Auto Protect.

Henry claims the company sells after-market warranties that promise full coverage for vehicle repairs but don't actually provide full coverage.

She is seeking restitution for consumers.

Complaints can be filed online or by phone at 1-800-441-2555.

Action News is working to get a response from Concord Auto Protect.