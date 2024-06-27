WATCH LIVE

King of Prussia car insurance company being sued by Pennsylvania AG for alleged warranty scam

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, June 27, 2024 9:47AM
The lawsuit claims the company sells after-market warranties that promise full coverage for vehicle repairs but don't actually provide full coverage.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry is suing a King of Prussia company accused of scamming vehicle owners.

The lawsuit targets Concord Auto Protect.

Henry claims the company sells after-market warranties that promise full coverage for vehicle repairs but don't actually provide full coverage.

ALSO SEE: Bankrate issues correction about rise in Philadelphia car insurance rates

She is seeking restitution for consumers.

Complaints can be filed online or by phone at 1-800-441-2555.

Action News is working to get a response from Concord Auto Protect.

