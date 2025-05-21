Conestoga Girls Lacrosse team takes big swings for people with disabilities by raising thousands

The Conestoga Girls Lacrosse team is taking big swings for people in need by raising nearly $20,000.

The Conestoga Girls Lacrosse team is taking big swings for people in need by raising nearly $20,000.

The Conestoga Girls Lacrosse team is taking big swings for people in need by raising nearly $20,000.

The Conestoga Girls Lacrosse team is taking big swings for people in need by raising nearly $20,000.

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- The Conestoga Girls Lacrosse team is taking big swings for people in need by raising nearly $20,000.

The money they raise is going to the "Fighting Back Scholarship Program."

This nonprofit has been providing personal training and scholarships to people who are recovering after serious injuries.

The athletes at Conestoga High School have been raising money for the organization yearly.

It started when one freshman girl's father passed away.

They wanted to give back in his honor, and they're still carrying the tradition to this day.

One of their biggest fundraisers came from their Mother's Day race.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website

