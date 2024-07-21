Pa. congressman calls for director of Secret Service to resign after Trump rally shooting

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Congressman Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania is the first Democrat to call for the resignation of the director of the Secret Service.

This comes in the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Boyle released a statement on Saturday night, saying in part, "the evidence coming to light has shown unacceptable operational failures."

He went on to say that he would have no confidence in the leadership of the Secret Service if Director Kimberly Cheatle remained in her position.

Cheatle is scheduled to appear at a congressional hearing on Monday to answer questions about the shooting.

The Secret Service has come under scrutiny after 20-year-old Thomas Crooks perched on a roof outside the security perimeter of a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and took shots at the former president.

One shot grazed Trump's ear and another killed an audience member.

Read Boyle's full statement below:

"I am calling on Director Cheatle to resign immediately following last weekend's shooting of a Presidential candidate in Western Pennsylvania. The evidence coming to light has shown unacceptable operational failures. I have no confidence in the leadership of the United States Secret Service if Director Cheatle chooses to remain in her position."