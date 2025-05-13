Safety measures announced for the Wildwoods ahead of Memorial Day weekend

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials in the Wildwoods are taking what they call proactive steps as Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer, approaches.

City officials announced Tuesday there will be a 10 p.m. curfew for those 18 and younger on the Boardwalk, where backpacks will again be prohibited.

Protective bollards have been installed at all Boardwalk entrances, and new surveillance cameras will allow for real-time monitoring.

Officials will also be monitoring social media to identify pop-up parties before they begin.

In addition, rental property regulations have been updated to limit occupancy and discourage large, unsanctioned parties.

"We want everyone to feel welcome and enjoy the Memorial Day festivities here in The Wildwoods," Louis M. Belasco, Greater Wildwoods Tourism and Improvement Development Authority Executive Director, said in a statement. "At the same time, we are taking a firm stance on public safety. These measures ensure a safe, family-friendly atmosphere for all."

