Dog rescued from pool by pair police officers in Robbinsville, New Jersey

Two Mercer County police officers are being recognized for their efforts to save a family pet.

Two Mercer County police officers are being recognized for their efforts to save a family pet.

Two Mercer County police officers are being recognized for their efforts to save a family pet.

Two Mercer County police officers are being recognized for their efforts to save a family pet.

ROBBINSVILLE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Two Mercer County police officers are being recognized for their efforts to save a family pet.

Robbinsville Township police were called Saturday afternoon after someone noticed a dog struggling to swim in a backyard pool.

Patrolmen James Pica and Michael Slininger wasted no time in getting the dog out of the water before it was too late.

A second dog was found in the yard as well.

Police were ultimately able to locate the owner, who says the pair of pups had gotten loose earlier in the day.

The owner showed up at the police station Saturday night to personally thank these heroic officers for their actions.

