24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Dog rescued from pool by pair police officers in Robbinsville, New Jersey

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, May 13, 2025 9:33PM
Dog rescued from pool by pair police officers in Robbinsville, New Jersey
Two Mercer County police officers are being recognized for their efforts to save a family pet.

ROBBINSVILLE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Two Mercer County police officers are being recognized for their efforts to save a family pet.

Robbinsville Township police were called Saturday afternoon after someone noticed a dog struggling to swim in a backyard pool.

Patrolmen James Pica and Michael Slininger wasted no time in getting the dog out of the water before it was too late.

A second dog was found in the yard as well.

Police were ultimately able to locate the owner, who says the pair of pups had gotten loose earlier in the day.

The owner showed up at the police station Saturday night to personally thank these heroic officers for their actions.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW