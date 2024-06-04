Congressman's son pulls funny faces behind dad during House floor speech | WATCH

Tennessee Rep. John Rose brought his son to the House floor - only for the junior Rose to pull funny faces behind his father

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- We may not be able to agree on much in Washington these days but here is something we can all get behind.

Rep. John Rose may never give a more memorable speech on the House floor.

It had nothing to do with anything the Tennessee Republican said Monday. In fact, anyone watching likely didn't pay attention to hardly a word. How could they with all that was going on behind him?

AS for his son, he is now social media famous for hamming it up on the House floor.

Rep. Rose brought his 6-year-old to the Capitol on Monday. As he was delivering a speech, his son stole the show, making silly faces for the camera right behind his dad.

First the boy looked directly into the cameras, smiling from ear to ear. Then he got bored for a bit and appeared to lose his train of thought. But not for long. Out came the tongue. Then came the rolling of the eyes and a shaking of the head, making clear to the world that he was less than impressed with the stodgy decorum of the House of Representatives.

And then came the hand motions, a sign language of silliness that might have gotten him sent to the principal's office if he were in school.

Before long, young Guy Rose was a social media star and a new meme.

"He knows something," Doug Andres, the spokesman for Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, tweeted on X with a caption of the young Rose holding his hands in a triangle motion in front of his face.

"So sorry I was slow responding to your email, I was tied up watching this over and over again," tweeted Aaron Fritschner, the communications director for Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.

All the while, an unsuspecting Rep. Rose continued on with a speech - a serious effort decrying last week's conviction of former President Donald Trump in a New York courtroom. "As an attorney, I can tell you that May 30th will be among the more infamous dates in American history," he said at one point.

The youngster just graduated from kindergarten last week and is with the congressman for the week.

After the speech, as the reviews poured in, the congressman did not appear perturbed. And he graciously took some responsibility.

When asked about it, Rep. Rose tweeted, "This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother."

Rep. Rose's youngest son, Sam, 3, and his wife, Chelsea, are back in Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.