Best blending tips to enjoy nutritious fruits and veggies at home

Using a blender, food processor or chopper makes it easy to get fruits and veggies into your diet and the experts at Consumer Reports reveal the best

Using a blender, food processor or chopper makes it easy to get fruits and veggies into your diet and the experts at Consumer Reports reveal the best

Using a blender, food processor or chopper makes it easy to get fruits and veggies into your diet and the experts at Consumer Reports reveal the best

Using a blender, food processor or chopper makes it easy to get fruits and veggies into your diet and the experts at Consumer Reports reveal the best

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're having trouble getting enough fruits and vegetables, Consumer Reports says the right tools might inspire you or at least make preparing those foods less of a chore.

Maybe you have a food processor or blender collecting dust in the back of your cabinet. You can make smoothies with fruits that are out of season if you get the frozen ones or you can also purée some potatoes and butternut squash for soup.

But not all small appliances are created equally, that's where CR comes in.

In its labs, testers run the machines through a series of tough tests to measure how well a blender can make a smoothie and purée ingredients into a soup. And for food processors, testers shred, slice, and chop to find the best.

The Cuisinart Pro Custom 11 DLC-8S, priced at $144, can handle your chopping, shredding, grating, and slicing needs.

As for blenders, the Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System BN801, starting at $183, performed just as well in CR's tests as some Vitamix models that cost hundreds more.

Besides getting a full-sized blender, one option is to opt for a blender food processor combo. With that, you can do a variety of different things and you get the best of both worlds.

The Ninja Master Prep Professional QB1004, starting at $50, is a combination food chopper and blender that isn't going to purée as well as the full-sized blender; however, it offers impressive chopping and grating.

Remember that frozen fruits and veggies help add variety year-round. Some options to consider now include beets, cauliflower, butternut squash, pears, and walnuts.

And just like that, you've lost every excuse not to eat your veggies.

For more information:

Best Blender and Food Processor Combos of 2025

Best Blenders for $100 or Less

Best Food Processors and Choppers of 2025