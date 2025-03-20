Controversial bill on end-of-life options moving forward in Delaware's legislature

A controversial bill in Delaware on "end-of-life" options is moving forward in the state's legislature.

A controversial bill in Delaware on "end-of-life" options is moving forward in the state's legislature.

A controversial bill in Delaware on "end-of-life" options is moving forward in the state's legislature.

A controversial bill in Delaware on "end-of-life" options is moving forward in the state's legislature.

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- A controversial bill in Delaware on end-of-life options is moving forward in the state's legislature.

It allows some terminally ill residents the right to have a final say on their final moments.

For Wilmington resident Lynn Knothe, this is personal. Her father died from esophageal cancer.

"As he became ill, he really wanted to not put my mother, brother and myself through any suffering, and he didn't want to suffer," said Knothe.

Her father's dying wish was to urge then-Governor John Carney to sign the legislation that passed both chambers last year.

Carney vetoed it four days after Lynn's father's death last September.

Now, for the 10th time, Delaware lawmakers are trying once again to get the bill passed. It would allow those who have a terminal illness and a prognosis of six months or less to live the option of a dignified death.

The person must have decision-making capacity and self-administer the medication once it's prescribed by a medical professional. It's something Lynn says her father would have used, had it been a legal option.

Governor Matt Meyer has signaled his support if the bill passes the Senate, saying in part, "The option to choose that path should also be left up to doctors, patients, and their families, free from government interference."

Delaware would become the 11th state in the nation with a so-called "right to die bill."

New Jersey implemented its law in 2019, and in the first four years, 287 people opted for a dignified death.