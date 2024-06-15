Man convicted of repeatedly raping young girl in Bucks County back in 2022

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 33-year-old man was convicted of repeatedly raping a girl in Falls Township, Bucks County on Friday.

Cory Hegelein was found guilty of rape and statutory sexual assault among other offenses.

The investigation began in November 2022, when Falls Township police received reports of a child who had "possible inappropriate contact with an adult."

33-year-old Cory Hegelein

The victim, who was 10 at the time, told police that Hegelein raped her on several occasions, starting as far back as two years before the investigation began.

The girl also reportedly told police that Hegelein would show her pornography.

In the investigation, authorities say they executed a search warrant on Hegelein's apartment.

According to police, DNA evidence was found linking Hegelein to the victim. Pornography was also found on his phone, some of which was reportedly taken from inside the victim's home.

During the trial, Deputy District Attorney Jovin Jose said Hegelein used his relationship with the girl's mother to rape her for years.

The now 12-year-old girl testified, describing in detail what she endured.

"This is the second time this week I have had the privilege of commending the strength of a young victim who faced the predator who preyed upon her," District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said. "Thanks to her strength and the outstanding work done by the prosecutorial team, this defendant stands convicted of these heinous crimes."

Hegelein is now set to be sentenced in four months.