Costco announces changes to food court menu

Costco is switching back to Coca-Cola products.

Costco shoppers will soon see a difference in drink choices at the food court.

Costco's CEO announced Thursday that the company is bringing back Coca-Cola products.

The big-box wholesaler said Coke will replace its archival Pepsi.

For decades, Coke was a centerpiece at Costco food courts, but the company switched to Pepsi in 2013.

Coke fountain drinks are expected to make a comeback at your local store beginning this summer.

Costco did not say whether the change will affect the iconic $1.50 hot-dog soda combination deal.

However, a company executive said last year that the combo price was "safe."

