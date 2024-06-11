Could 'Genius: MLK/X' be the next season in 'Genius' franchise to receive Emmy nominations?

The Emmy Award-winning anthology franchise, "Genius," may have nominations in store for the latest season

National Geographic's "Genius: MLK/X," the new season of Emmy Award-winning anthology franchise, "Genius," may have Emmy nominations in store.

LOS ANGELES -- Two of the most impactful people in the civil rights movement are the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

In National Geographic's docu-series, "Genius: MLK/X," the show sheds a new light on their interwoven stories and the philosophies that fueled their campaigns, while humanizing the two titans.

Through this show, viewers are given new insights into the men's roles as husbands, fathers and sons.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., who plays Dr. King, couldn't help but express his fascination for the man. "We forget how young they were. He's just a baby, you know? And he has babies, and he has a wife, and he's in love! Also, these men were so alive! They loved to have a good time."

"Malcolm operated from a place of love, and he operated from a place of light. He was advocating for protecting his loved ones, protecting his community, protecting anyone who looked like him," explained Aaron Pierre, who plays Malcolm X.

"Genius: MLK/X" is part of the anthological series, "Genius," which chronicles the stories of some of the world's most impactful innovators. Previous seasons have explored the lives of Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso and Aretha Franklin.

Over the course of the "Genius" series, the show has picked up 18 Primetime Emmy nominations, winning Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie for "Genius: Picasso."

"Genius: MLK/X" is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.