Council Rock Newtown defeats Washington team with mercy rule in Little League World Series

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents in Newtown, Bucks County, gathered to support Council Rock Newtown as they faced Washington in the Little League World Series on Sunday.

The Action Cam was at the Green Parrot Restaurant & Pub on North Sycamore Street for the watch party that supporters set up.

Council Rock Newtown notched another big win, beating their opponents 12 to 2.

The game only lasted four innings and ended when the mercy rule kicked in.

Officials say the team is now advancing to the next round in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Their next game is set for Tuesday at 3 p.m.

