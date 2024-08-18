Council Rock Newtown advances in the Little League World Series

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Council Rock Newtown advanced to the next round in the Little League World Series on Saturday.

They didn't let the other team from Salem, New Hampshire score a single run during the weekend match.

The Green Parrot in Newtown, Bucks County, became a full house as residents in the area celebrated the victory.

"Our nephew Gavin, Number 18, is on the team. We're here to cheer him on and support him," said Kerri Caudill from Yardley.

The seats were full and all eyes were glued to the TVs once the game began at 7 p.m.

"I grew up in this program. The community always gathers around this team, they're a great group of kids. I'm still coaching in the league, so to see these guys go out here on the big stage -- there's nothing like it," explained Erick Miller.

Whether it was in Williamsport or Newtown, the community showed up ready to support the boys as they took on New Hampshire.

"These kids have played together for years. The community has come together, there are watch-party special T-shirts. We hope these kids turn it on and bring the W back home to Newtown," said Sara Zorich from Newtown.

Council Rock Newtown fell short on Thursday, losing to a team from Texas 9 to 0.

So, the pressure was on to secure a win or be eliminated.

It didn't take long for Newtown to score some runs, taking the lead.

"We're proud of him, proud of all of them. It's amazing, it brings tears to our eyes when we think about it," explained Caudill.

Next up, the team will face Washington on Sunday at 1 p.m.

"I think they have the potential to go all the way. I know the grit of these players the coach, they have the chance to go the distance," said Miller.