The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

2 people hospitalized after fire breaks out at a home in Cranston Heights, Delaware

CRANSTON HEIGHTS, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in Cranston Heights, Delaware.

Crews were called to the 1700 block of Newport Gap Pike around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find the home in flames.

At last check, a 71-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were listed in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation.

