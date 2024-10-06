1 dead after rollover crash near Pa. Turnpike in Upper Macungie Township

Officials tell Action News the 66-year-old driver lost control and flew off the road, landing upside down.

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lehigh County are investigating a deadly rollover crash near the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Drone 6 was over the scene on the turnpike on-ramp in Upper Macungie Township just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officials tell Action News the 66-year-old driver lost control and flew off the road, landing upside down.

A second vehicle was involved, but nobody inside was hurt.

Police are now trying to figure out what caused the driver to lose control.