Teacher, child injured following multi-vehicle crash in Delaware County school parking lot

Video from Chopper 6 shows at least four cars involved in the pick-up area for Saint Francis of Assisi students.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash in a school parking lot left a teacher and child injured on Monday afternoon in Delaware County.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Saint Kevin Parish on West Sproul Road in Springfield Township.

Video from Chopper 6 shows at least four cars involved in the pick-up area for Saint Francis of Assisi students.

Officers on the scene say a teacher was trapped under one of the vehicles and a little girl was also hit.

There's no word on their conditions at this time.

Further details on the crash have yet to be released.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.