Crashes on I-95 causing delays for commuters and holiday travelers in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Traffic is slow moving in several spots around Philadelphia Wednesday morning due to not only holiday traffic, but also crashes on the roadways.

All lanes of I-95 SB out of Wilmington, Delaware, are blocked due to a crash that happened around 4:15 a.m.

Five vehicles were also involved in a crash around 6:15 a.m. on I-95 NB, near the Front Street entrance. At least two people were seriously injured in this crash.

Crews are working to clear the scene but delays are expected.

