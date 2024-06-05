Creations by Coppola brings floral artistry and sophistication to South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Creations by Coppola is where floral artistry meets curated sophistication.

Since opening in 2018, the shop has become a sought-after destination for those in search of the perfect floral arrangements and gifts for weddings, special events and everything in between.

They offer custom designs and personalized consultations to help customers find flowers suitable for any occasion.

For those with a specific vision for an arrangement, the shop's "Flower Bar" allows you to work with skilled artisans to assemble the arrangement of your dreams.

Owner Marianna Coppola started the business in 2014 when she started assembling floral arrangements in her living room.

Coppola immigrated to the Philadelphia area from the Amalfi Coast of Italy.

She incorporates hints of her home country in the decor and merchandise featured in the shop.

Marianna Coppola is also a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and feels as though the culture in Philadelphia embraces and celebrates everyone, regardless of their sexuality.

Inclusivity and equality are at the heart of Creations By Coppola with options to bend gender norms for weddings like custom flower "tattoos."

Marianna wants everyone to feel welcome to come and explore the shop, as well as discover the limitless bounds of floral design.

Creations by Coppola | Facebook

1724 E Passyunk Ave #1, Philadelphia, PA 19148