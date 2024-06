Officials say the entire building is a complete loss.

UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a 2-alarm fire in Lehigh County.

The fire broke out on the 4500 block of East Valley Road in Upper Saucon Township at around 10:30 Saturday.

Videos show flames fully engulfing a commercial garage.

Multiple Fire crews responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Still no word on the cause of the fire.