Heavy black smoke could be seen coming from the area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a boat fire near Cherry Street Pier in Penn's Landing.

The fire broke out just after 11:35 a.m. Sunday near Race Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.