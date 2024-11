Crews battle house fire in Fairless Hills, Bucks County

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bucks County home caught fire on Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 600 block of Saxony Drive in Fairless Hills.

Crews had to set up water lines to fight it and brought it under control a short time ago.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the home.