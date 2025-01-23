Crews battling building fire in Franklin Twp., NJ; Main Road School students being evacuated

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, January 23, 2025 3:43PM
Crews are battling a commercial structure fire in Franklin Township, New Jersey.

FRANKLIN TWP., NJ (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a commercial structure fire in Franklin Township, New Jersey.

Students at nearby Main Road School are being evacuated and relocated to Reutter School, according to the Franklin Township Police Department.

The Franklin Township School District will be putting out a message to parents shortly regarding the reunification process.

The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday on Harding Highway (Rt. 40).

Chopper 6 was overhead, where a large, dark plume of smoke could be seen.

Harding Hwy. (Rt. 40) closed from Main Rd to Blue Bell Rd.

Multiple area fire departments have responded to the scene, along with County Hazmat.

