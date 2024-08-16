Crews respond to reports of car in Schuylkill River in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rescue crews are on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park after reports that a car went into the water.

The call went out around 3:45 a.m. Friday along the 1200 block of Kelly Drive.

First responders have been searching the water ever since.

Witness Anthony Manduzio said he saw the car go into the water.

"I saw a car coming on Kelly Drive at high speeds, slam on the brake right before they got to Girard Bridge, throw it into reverse," Manduzio said.

He said the next thing he saw was the car back into the water. Manduzio said he started sprinting and calling 911.

He said the car was about midway to a pillar.

"So I'm going into the water about knee-deep, I'm screaming 'hello' and I'm throwing rocks at the windshield, got no response. 911 told me to not go into the water," Manduzio said.

Video from the Action Cam showed rescue boats on the water, but there was no sign of the car. It's not clear if they have found anything.

