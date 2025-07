Crews return to battle house fire after flames rekindle in Lehigh Valley

LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire crews were back at the scene of a house fire in the Lehigh Valley Tuesday night as flames rekindled.

The fire broke out at a home on the 200 block of Cobblestone Road in Lower Nazareth around 10 p.m.

Firefighters doused water on the blaze from above.

Crews had first responded to the same home on Monday night.

The cause of both fires remain under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.