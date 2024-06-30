Man gunned down 3 years ago while filming music video in Philadelphia; family seeks justice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man with a budding career as a videographer was gunned down years ago while filming a music video in Philadelphia.

Now, his mother is asking the public for help in finding his killer.

Theresa Collins says her son, Anthony Burton, shied away from anything violent.

"My son was a very humble, peaceful young man. He didn't like chaos, he didn't like confusion. He didn't like arguing if he could, if he could avoid any confrontation. That's who he was," she recalled.

That's why Collins says what happened on April 2, 2021, was so shocking.

She says the 25-year-old was filming a music video along the 6000 block of North Beechwood Street in the city's Logan section.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police were called to the scene for reports of a person with a gun.

"He was shooting a music video and a car pulled up, someone jumped out and started shooting people, whoever was out there. Everyone started running," Collins said.

Burton was hit and pronounced dead at the hospital.

"They did interview the gentleman that was in the video but he couldn't even identify anybody," Collins added.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"If anybody knows anything, has heard anything, even thinks something was mentioned and it wasn't what they thought it was, just open up. No mother should have to bury her child. Period," Collins said.