Man gunned down years ago in Philadelphia in possible case of mistaken identity

Man gunned down years ago in Philadelphia in possible case of mistaken identity

Man gunned down years ago in Philadelphia in possible case of mistaken identity

Man gunned down years ago in Philadelphia in possible case of mistaken identity

Man gunned down years ago in Philadelphia in possible case of mistaken identity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young father was gunned down in Philadelphia years ago in what his family believes was a case of mistaken identity.

Now, the victim's mother wants to set the record straight and finally get answers on his killer.

Cathryn Thorpe says her son, 25-year-old Christian Crews, was always thinking of others first.

"He was always checking on people. I mean at his funeral, all these people, so many people were telling me, 'Oh he used to come check on me like once a week.' And I didn't even know. He would just make rounds and just really like check and make sure people were okay," Thorpe said.

On March 30, 2019, Crews was outside his grandmother's house along the 1700 block of Harrison Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Just after 4:30 p.m., police were called for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, Crews was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a burgundy 2016 Nissan Maxima with Pennsylvania tags.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital but initially, there was confusion over Crews' identity.

"Even in the morgue he was listed under his uncle," his mother recalled. "His uncle's ID was in the car and he was in the car."

Thorpe believes Crews' uncle, who is also deceased, was the intended target.

"He was in the wrong place, it was a mistaken identity. This was not meant for him," Thorpe said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Whatever information you have, whatever information, whoever you're affiliated with, whoever told you anything, I don't care. Bring it in. Bring it to the detectives. I want justice. I'm tired of waiting," said Thorpe.