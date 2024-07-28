Man collecting money for his work gunned down in Philadelphia last year; family seeks answers

Man collecting money for his work gunned down in Philadelphia last year; family seeks answers

Man collecting money for his work gunned down in Philadelphia last year; family seeks answers

Man collecting money for his work gunned down in Philadelphia last year; family seeks answers

Man collecting money for his work gunned down in Philadelphia last year; family seeks answers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was collecting payment for vehicle detailing jobs he had completed was gunned down in Philadelphia last year.

Now, one of his relatives hopes someone will come forward to help solve the murder.

A relative of 55-year-old Mason Reynolds spoke to Action News anonymously. He described Reynolds as a meticulous person.

"He had hands like magic. He was a perfectionist when it came to anything he touched -- whether it was cars, his appearance, or his work. You know, he was very diligent, very hardworking," the relative said.

Reynolds worked for himself detailing cars.

On August 21, 2023, Reynolds collected money for jobs he had done along the 100 block of Roselyn Street in the city's Olney section.

Just before 2 p.m., police were called to the area for reports of a person with a gun.

"From what I was told, the verbiage went, you know from Mason to that person, 'You know you don't have to do this.' And their response was, you know, 'No this has to be done.' And then you hear the shots," the relative said.

Reynolds was hit multiple times and died at the hospital.

"He wasn't into the street life. He didn't carry a handgun himself. He wasn't a violent person. So all I could think about was how defenseless he was in that moment," said the relative.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.