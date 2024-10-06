Man gunned down outside Philadelphia corner store months ago; family seeks answers

PHILALDELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was gunned down while sitting outside a corner smoke shop in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood months ago.

Now, his family is asking the public for help in solving his murder.

"My brother he was like an outgoing person, you know. Played basketball a lot, loved his grandchildren, kept kids around him all the time," said Marvin Wicker's sister, Bernadette Gay.

Wicker's family told Action News he was known by his nickname, Fish.

"He was a real good dude. He was really loved. He's like -- wherever my uncle goes in the City of Philadelphia, somebody knows him," said Wicker's nephew, Damon Gay.

Back on August 5, just before 3 a.m., police were called to the 3400 block of Goodman Street for reports of a person with a gun and a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Wicker suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of the Sam Grocery Store.

The 60-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"It's tearing me apart, you know? I'm trying to keep myself together, you know, and that was my baby brother," Bernadette said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I just hope somebody steps up, comes forward, and tells us exactly what happened," said Damon.