Montgomery County couple searches for missing son last seen in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County couple is pleading with the public for help after their son went missing in Philadelphia at the end of September.

Tariq and Rhonda Rashid are looking for their son, Amir.

The 28-year-old reportedly left his home along the 1500 block of Page Street in North Philadelphia over a month ago. He has not been seen since.

"He got in an argument with his girlfriend. It seemed to be about infidelity on his part," said Tariq.

Some of Amir's movements were captured on Temple University cameras.

"It's our understanding the last sighting from the camera, Temple's, is Dauphin Street approaching Broad Street at around 12:41 a.m. on Monday, September 23," said Rhonda.

Amir was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts, and a black backpack.

His parents say he is a sociable person with a vast network of friends.

"He has many, many friends who actually were the first to sound the alarm," Rhonda said. "What's going on? We haven't heard from him. This just doesn't happen."

The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to Amir's whereabouts.

All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"We've been encouraged by the love that we've seen and that has been shared and we're grateful for it. And we know that people can be moved to share what they know," said Rhonda.

His parents have a message for Amir.

"We can't wait to see you because we just love you. We miss you and we know that you're going to be home any day now and we're ready," added Tariq.