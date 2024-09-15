Mother seeks justice 4 years after man shot, killed in his car in Kensington

PHLADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four years after her son was killed in Philadelphia, a mother is making a public plea to find his killer and get long-awaited justice.

Donna spoke to Action News while hiding her identity.

More than four years after his death, she says the loss of her son Jess Crandall is still very raw.

"He is missed beyond words. Jess should still be here with us but instead, we're here still, confused and shaken at how someone can be so cruel and inhumane," Donna said.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on July 25, 2020, police responded to the 1900 block of East Allegheny Avenue in the city's Kensington section for reports of a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found the 26-year-old shot inside his car. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"Whoever you are you obviously didn't know my son," Donna said. "I hope someday they catch who did this to Jess and get them off the street so they don't do this again."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"If anyone knows anything about what happened that night please go to the police," Donna said.