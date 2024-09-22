SEPTA driver gunned down outside his home 6 years ago; killer still sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA driver was gunned down outside of his Philadelphia home six years ago. Now, his mother is asking for the public's help to find his killer.

Priscilla Johnson uses glowing words to describe her son, Wilfred.

"He loved sports, he loved fun, he loved to dance, he loved to go out. He was just one loving person who loved life," she said. "He was the son that every mother would want to have."

Priscilla says she didn't know how many people Wilfred touched until he was gone.

"I never knew he was loved so much but the love that poured out to him helped my heart because my heart is so broken," she said.

On September 10, 2018, the 43-year-old SEPTA bus driver was coming home from work. At about 8:45 p.m., police were called to the unit block of North Millick Street in West Philadelphia.

There they found Wilfred, who had been shot multiple times.

"Whoever did this was waiting for him because he was shot multiple times in the back," his mother said.

Wilfred was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money and the TWU Local 234 is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"While I am here on this Earth if anybody is out there that knows something, that seen something please call and report it. That's all I want is justice," said Priscilla.