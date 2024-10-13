Family seeks justice for young father of 3 killed in Philadelphia years ago

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grieving mother is asking for the public's help in finding her son's killer nearly two years after his murder in Philadelphia.

Shawna Robinson says her son, Kyle Murdock, was a sociable person with some pretty good moves.

"He was a really good dancer, funny, very loyal, sometimes too loyal, fearless," Robinson said.

Murdock was also a young father of three.

On October 22, 2022, the 26-year-old was at the intersection of Clearfield and 15th streets in North Philadelphia.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to the area for reports of a person with a gun.

When they arrived, officers were told that Murdock was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead about two hours later.

Robinson says her son did have a falling out with one of his friends several months prior to his murder.

"It had been something going on. My son talked to me about it briefly but of course, you know, I'm his mom -- he wanted me to know certain things but at the same time he wanted to protect me as well," Robinson recalled.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you need to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Plenty of people that I know, I know personally, I know these people personally. I know that they saw it," said Robinson.