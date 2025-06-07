Crowd packs meeting as West Wildwood weighs police department future

WEST WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- West Wildwood residents met on Friday evening to fight for their police department.

The Board of Commissioners meeting was supposed to be held at Borough Hall, but it was moved across the street because it was so heavily attended and reached maximum capacity.

Dozens of residents showed up demanding answers, some protested in support of keeping the department before the meeting.

"They keep saying they want to disband the police department and hire Wildwood cops to patrol West Wildwood," said Al Howlett of South Philadelphia.

A 134-page report with recommendations on dismantling the police department due to financial and operational concerns was presented to the commissioners.

One recommendation is to get police support from a nearby town.

"If they do remove the police department, we'll never be able to get it back," noted Michael Difurio of West Wildwood.

If that were the case, residents argue Wildwood has their own issues to worry about.

The board says they've taken actions to make it more desirable for recruitment and retention.

"They're just not paid very well. And opportunity, a young police officer wants to come on the road and they like action," noted officials.

Residents asked about increasing wages and adjusting contracts.

"Every time they hire them, in two years, they are out of here. Contract them for five years, make them stay five years and give them a little more money," one resident said.

The board says they've taken financial measures to keep the department alive, now it's about working to keep the town secure.

Some residents grew frustrated and left earlier, while some support outsourcing moving forward.

The Board of Commissioners says they are looking into all options, but nothing has been decided yet.

Some residents hope they can petition to vote on this.

