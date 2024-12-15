Crowds return to Dilworth Park following Friday's shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - - A 14-year-old who is accused of shooting three teenagers in Dilworth Park is now being charged as an adult. Investigators believe Friday's shooting stemmed from an argument near the ice rink.

Rachel Kueny says she ducked for cover when she heard a barrage of bullets fired at Dilworth Park in Center City on Friday afternoon. "We just saw people honestly running around, grabbing their kids' hands, so we of course just tried to take shelter huddled together," said Rachel Kueny, of Logan Square.

The view from our Sky 6 camera over the ice rink shows officers cordoning off an area around 4:30 p.m. Police said an argument led to the triple shooting. A 14-year-old suspect was apprehended and is now being charged as an adult. One 14-year-old victim, who was shot in the face, remains in critical condition.

Two other victims, ages 14 and 15, are stable. The area of the city is bustling with people, especially this time of year with the Holiday Market at Dilworth Park, and Christmas Village at nearby Love Park. "I felt a little scared," said Eric Ajama, Vendor, Eric Ajama Art and Gifts.

Vendors like Eric Ajama are frustrated with the violence. According to Center City District, Dilworth Park has seen more than 11 million visitors so far this year. But all operations were shut down for the night following the gunfire.

In a statement on Saturday, Center City District President and CEO Prema Katari Gupta said, "Today, and in the coming days, we will be working with police and city officials to ensure that Dilworth Park remains a safe and welcoming space for everyone. It is important to emphasize that this was an isolated incident at Dilworth Park, which has seen more than 11 million visitors so far this year."

"I wish there would be something like a metal detector that can prevent things from happening again," said Ajama. On Saturday police have increased patrols. The crowd size shows holiday shoppers weren't deterred by the shooting, but they are fed up with the bloodshed in the city. "I think we all have to be very precautious wherever we go," said Jennifer Nunez, of Plainfield, New Jersey.

Police say they are still searching for additional suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call police. All tips can remain anonymous.