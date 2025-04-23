Crozer Health Hospital emergency rooms to stop accepting patients

DELAWARE CO., Pa. (WPVI) -- The emergency rooms at two Delaware County hospitals will stop accepting patients.

A judge approved the closure of the Crozer Health hospitals.

Under an approved deal with Prospect Medical Holdings, patients from Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park and Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland will be diverted to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby or Riddle Hospital in Media.

Taylor is set to close on Monday, while Crozer's last day is set for May 2.

The medical staff at both hospitals voiced their concerns for the patients on Tuesday.

Crozer Health estimates the cost to close the two hospitals could be anywhere between $20 million and $30 million.

