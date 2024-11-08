Save on skincare, eye makeup and more with these Cyber Monday beauty deals

Cyber Monday is here, and some top-rated beauty finds are on sale. To help you save on everything from skincare to eye makeup, we rounded up some of the best deals on beauty products you'll love. Shop our picks below and snag big savings.

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals for 2024

Lip products

- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lucious Lip Kit for 15% off.

- BestLand 12-Piece Matte Liquid Lipstick + Lip Liner Pens Set for under $10 (34% off).

- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick for 50% off.

-KIKO Milano 3D Hydra Lipgloss for under $10.

-Glossier Balm Dotcom for 30% off.

-MAC lipliner pencil for under $20.

-Aquaphor Lip Repair Lip Balm Set for 42% off.

Face and body creams

- Clinique Moisture Surge Oil-Free Face Moisturizer for 34% off.

- Milani Bright Side primer for under $10.

- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for 43% off.

-COSRX Glass Skin Starter Set for under $20.

-Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream for $18 (save $38).

-Paula's Choice Skin Perfection Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for 24% off.

-PEACH & LILY Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream for 40% off.

Face makeup

-beautyblender 12-Hour Always on Radiant Skin Tint for 50% off.

-Tom Ford Soleil Glow Bronzer for $64 (15% off).

-GXVE by Gwen Stefani Check My Glow Highlighter for 51% off.

-Revlon Powder Blush for 44% off.

-Morphe Bake & Set Setting Powder for just $10.

-Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation for over 20% off.

-NARS Natural Radiant Foundation for 30%.

Eye makeup

- Laura Geller Eyeliner Pencil for 34% off.

- Lancme Lash-Lifting Mascara for 50% off.

-MAC Cosmetics LiquidLast 24-Hour Waterproof Liner for under $20 (25% off).

-Maybelline Dark Circle Treatment Concealer for 30% off.

-Tarte Double Duty Brow Gel also for 50% off.

-Urban Decay Naked 2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette for 50% off.

-Sephora Precious Gemstones Eyeshadow Palette for under $10.

