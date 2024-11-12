Shop early Black Friday deals on the best home products from bedding to decor

Black Friday is the best time to take your home to the next level, and whether you're looking for decor or cleaning tools, major retailers are slashing prices on these items. Take a look at our picks below for the best early Black Friday savings on top-rated home products.

Best early Black Friday home deals for 2024

Bedding and blankets

- Cozy Earth bamboo duvet cover for 30% off.

- Brooklinen brushed microfiber sheets for 50% off.

- Pottery Barn marshmallow blanket for under $100.

- CozyLux Queen Comforter Set for 35% off.

-NOLAH Sleep chunky weighted blanket for under $130.

Vaccums and cleaning products

- Walmart Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for under $400 ($250 in savings).

- iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum for 44% off.

- Panda Grip wet cleaning mop for 16% off.

- Black and Decker classic steam mop for under $40.

-BISSELL Little Green cordless portable deep cleaner for under $150 (save $50).

Furniture

- Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa for 64% off.

- Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair for 36% off.

- West Elm Santa Rosa Rectangle Coffee Table for under $300.

- Furnulem White Dresser for under $70.

-Avdul Upholstered Swivel Armchair for 56% off.

Decor

- Celebrate Together Fall Metal Pumpkin Truck LED Table Decor for under $20.

- Anthropologie Madison Frame for under $140.

- White Ceramic Vase Set of 2 for 18% off.

- Serena & Lily Del Sur Pillar Candle Holder for 35% off.

-Der Rose 4 Pack Fake Plants Mini for under $10.

Kitchen and bathroom

- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Steel Blue Stand Mixer for under $350.

- Lavender and Sage White Beige Bath Accessory Set for under $30.

- Martha Stewart Eastwalk Cutlery Kitchen Knife Block Set for 10% off.

- Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $60 (save $80).

- Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug for 63% off

