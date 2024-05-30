Daisy Ridley dives into role as historic swimmer Trudy Ederle in Disney's 'Young Woman and the Sea'

In theaters Friday, May 31st is Disney's 'Young Woman and the Sea' starring Daisy Ridley. It's a true underdog story of grit, tenacity and triumph.

In 1926, Trudy Ederle, the daughter of German immigrants in New York City, made history, becoming the first woman to swim the English channel. She was just 20 years old.

Ridley says she has made it her mission to make Trudy Ederle a household name.

"I didn't know who she was, most people didn't know who she was," she says.

Ridley, famous for her role as "Rey" in the Star Wars franchise, says she took on this role to make sure everyone knows Ederle's journey and her bravery.

She trained with Olympic swimmers for this rigorous, real life role.

"I spoke to Diana Nyad," says Ridley.

Nyad famously swam from Cuba to Florida in 2013.

"It was so surreal. She said something to me about being a swimmer. I said, 'No, I was faking it!' And then she said, 'No, I could tell you did the training!' Diana Nyad thinks I did a good job? I'm good!" says Ridley.

And Ederle not only made history, she beat the men's record by two hours.

"There were a million people in New York City waiting for her when she arrived home," Ridley says. "It has never been that big ever again. To bring that story to light now is wonderful."

Filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer, famous for hits like "Top Gun," felt few had ever heard this story.

"It's the highest testing movie I've ever made and I've made some very big movies," Bruckheimer says. "This is the kind of film that really captures something that you go to the cinema for."

Ederle's personal victory was a win that's also been felt around the world for close to a century.

"This was such a seismic event when it happened, and it probably changed women's sports forever," says director Joachim Ronning. "She was willing to risk her own life to prove a point."

"Young Woman and the Sea" is in theaters Friday, May 31st.

Disney is the parent company of this station.