Dancers hold final rehearsals ahead of 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are less than two days away from the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade and crews and performers are in the final stretch of preparation.

The "Good Vibrations" at High School for Creative and Performing Arts will soon be on the Parkway.

"It is a big deal, and I know all my friends are going to be watching and my parents are going to be in the crowd cheering me on, and I'm just so excited to be performing in front of everyone," said Gracie Cubbage, a senior from CAPA.

Students have been rehearsing since the beginning of the school year for the parade, which will feature 120 dancers and 12 theater performers from CAPA.

"I was in the parade and I graduated in 98," said Stephanie Demby-Afum, director of the dance department. "We weren't even the first class to do it so it's been a long tradition."

The tradition of the parade itself is longstanding. It's the oldest Thanksgiving parade in the country, and crews have been hard at work on the Parkway setting up cameras, flags, and signs ahead of the 105th marching of the parade.

"We have some fond memories, we have family that comes here from Cape Cod, from the Boston area and they've enjoyed it," said Alex Schwartz from Fairmount.

"I live above it and it's really cool. You get a chance to watch the kids go by and the balloons and the floats and everybody's having fun and it's really great," said Ginny Christensen.

Speaking of the floats, they're all hanging out in a place called "the barn," getting the final touches put on and ready to dazzle the crowd along with three thousand marchers, dancers, and performers.

"Rain or shine, we're going to bring the energy, so we want everybody to help us bring that energy," said Demby-Afum.