Missing fisherman found dead in Delaware River in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a missing fisherman was found dead in the Delaware River on Thursday.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 3:30 p.m. as marine units found the victim near the Linden Avenue boat ramp.

The victim has been identified by family as 42-year-old Darnell Dogan.

The avid fisherman and contractor was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police are calling this incident suspicious.

Officers searched the river on Wednesday but it yielded no results.

Family members tell Action News they have been begging police for info and suspected foul play all along.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.