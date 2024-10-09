Philadelphia mother speaks at daughter's vigil following deadly hit-and-run crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A vigil was held to remember the young victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia.

Dawn Watson, 14, was hit and killed while she was crossing the street with her mother on the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue on September 26.

"Dawn was our bright star, that's why we let off stars," Watson's mother, Melanie Anderson, said Tuesday while standing at the same intersection where her daughter was killed.

"It's hard. Dawn and I were walking home from the store and the car was coming up so fast," said Anderson.

Police say the man behind the wheel is believed to be 40-year-old Marvin Wicker.

"When he slammed on his brakes, it made me think she was on the front of his car or that he was dragging her. And that's what made me run down," said Anderson.

Police say Wicker could be operating a silver, two-door Chevy Cobalt, and he's known to frequent the 5900 block of Haverford Avenue.

Family and friends are asking for him to have a conscience and surrender to police.

Surrounded by friends and family for a balloon release, Watson's sister, Jada Anderson, says she will be missed.

Marvin Wicker

"At least she'll be watching over us," she said.

Wicker is wanted on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

