Solebury Township police release new details in death of model, actress Dayle Haddon

SOLEBURY TWP. Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania, released new details Saturday in the death of Canadian model and actress Dayle Haddon.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Friday to a residence on the 6900 block of Phillips Mill Road in Bucks County.

A 76-year-old man, identified by police as Walter Blucas, of Erie, was found semi-conscious on the first floor of a cottage house on the property. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Medics also found 76-year-old Haddon unconscious in a second-floor bedroom. They tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

Dayle Haddon attends the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 fashion show at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Police say the CO leak was the result of a faulty flue and exhaust pipe on a gas heating system.

Family members in the main house on the property were not affected.

Haddon gained international fame in the 70s, gracing the covers of fashion magazines.

In August, she was featured in Vogue. She also starred in movies, and in recent years became an activist for numerous causes.

Real estate records show the home belongs to actor Marc Blucas and his wife, journalist and producer Ryan Haddon Blucas. They bought the property for $1 million in 2012.

On Friday night Haddon's daughter, Ryan, posted a tribute on Instagram saying, "She held so many up, saw their greatness sometimes hidden to them, and always built bridges with her own connections to help them ascend. She was everyone's greatest champion. An inspiration to many."

Sandy Linter, a renowned makeup artist and longtime friend of Dayle Haddon, was devastated to learn the news.

"She was chic, elegant. She always remembered you. It was a tragic accident. I'm sorry. I'm so sorry for her family," she said in an exclusive interview with Action News.

WATCH: Renowned makeup artist Sandy Linter speaks about death of Dayle Haddon | EXCLUSIVE

Renowned makeup artist Sandy Linter speaks about death of Dayle Haddon

Two medics were taken to Doylestown Hospital for carbon monoxide exposure, and a Solebury Twp. police officer was treated at the scene.

Firefighters want to remind the public that carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless, and tasteless. It can be dangerous all year round but especially in the colder months. They say prevention and detection are key.

"Prevention is about keeping your heaters, appliances, fireplaces, your hot water heater and your chimneys in good working order. Detection is about having a working, at least one working, carbon monoxide detector in the house," said Deputy Chief Mark Nissenfeld with the New Hope Eagle Fire Company.