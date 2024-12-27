Woman dead, man hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide leak in Bucks County

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Solebury Twp., Bucks County.

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Solebury Twp., Bucks County.

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Solebury Twp., Bucks County.

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Solebury Twp., Bucks County.

SOLEBURY TWP. Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Solebury Twp., Bucks County.

A 911 call came in just after 6:30 a.m. Friday about a man passed out on the first floor of a detached office/in-law suite in the 6900 block of Phillips Mill Road.

Medics removed the 76-year-old man from the building and rushed him to the hospital.

A 76-year-old woman was found dead in a second-floor bedroom.

Chopper 6 over fatal carbon monoxide incident in Bucks Co.

Firefighters on the scene detected a high level of carbon monoxide in the property.

Two medics were taken to Doylestown Hospital for carbon monoxide exposure, and a Solebury Twp. police officer was treated at the scene.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released.

