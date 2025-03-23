Deadly triple shooting erupts outside bar in West Philadelphia

Police believe it started as an argument between a security guard and the gunman.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting outside a bar in West Philadelphia.
It happened on the 5300 block of Arch Street, just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The 30-year-old guard was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
The two other victims, a 35-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, are in stable condition.
Police believe the other victims were bystanders at the time of the shooting.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This is an on-going investigation with the Philadelphia Police Homicide unit.