Deadly triple shooting erupts outside bar in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting outside a bar in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5300 block of Arch Street, just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe it started as an argument between a security guard and the gunman.

The 30-year-old guard was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The two other victims, a 35-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, are in stable condition.

Police believe the other victims were bystanders at the time of the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is an on-going investigation with the Philadelphia Police Homicide unit.