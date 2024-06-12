Deer jumps through windshield of public bus in Rhode Island: VIDEO

A deer jumped through the windshield of a public bus in Rhode Island. Sadly, the animal did not survive.

WARWICK, R.I. -- A deer ran into a public bus in Warwick, Rhode Island on Monday, the transit authority said.

Surveillance video captured the moment the deer jumps through the windshield and into the bus.

A second angle shows as the animal stumbled into passengers.

The bus was traveling on Warwick Avenue, and was being driven by Leocadio Hernandez, according to the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority.

"I want to commend our RIPTA bus driver, Leocadio Hernandez, for his exemplary response to this unique situation," said RIPTA Interim CEO Christopher Durand. "His exceptional alertness and composure under pressure ensured the safety of all passengers."

Three passengers were reportedly hurt in the incident. The deer did not survive.