Delaware Blue Coats gift kids skills to up their game during 'Deck the Courts' basketball camp

Kids got to learn new skills on the court where the Delaware Blue Coats play their games.

Kids got to learn new skills on the court where the Delaware Blue Coats play their games.

Kids got to learn new skills on the court where the Delaware Blue Coats play their games.

Kids got to learn new skills on the court where the Delaware Blue Coats play their games.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- This morning, a large group of young athletes laced up their shoes to learn from talented coaches.

It was a part of the Delaware Blue Coats 'Deck the Courts' Holiday camp.

Kids were able to get active with their peers while learning new basketball skills to up their game.

"We teach them a little things about being courteous to one another, respectful of one another...we're just allowing them to be themselves, " said Ambassador of Basketball at Delaware Blue Coats, Joseph Richmond.

For more information, check out their website.

