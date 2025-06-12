Delaware County animal rescue president speaks out after being accused of animal cruelty

Animal cruelty charges have been filed against the owner of a rescue group in Delaware County.

GARNET VALLEY, Pa. (WPVI) -- The president of a rescue group in Delaware County is speaking out after animal cruelty charges were filed.

Letitia Mayo, the president, director and founder of Rags 2 Riches Rescue in Garnet Valley, is facing five charges of aggravated cruelty to animals for the death of five puppies.

"We haven't had any problems, blemishes. Our reputation stands for itself," Mayo said. "We have high morals, very honest and open."

Mayo is accused of failing to provide necessary vet care to five puppies brought in from out of state.

"These dogs did receive professional vet care, we did seek out a vet to help and assist with the case," Mayo advised.

According to the criminal complaint, the rescue was placed on quarantine on January 27 due to a dog at the rescue with a highly contagious virus known as parvo.

"We've treated, we've had illnesses in the past. Unfortunately, this one got the better of us," noted Mayo.

Mayo said they have a designated room for new dogs that come in. It's where their dogs are held for two weeks for a quarantine period.

The criminal complaint also states a dog was adopted at six weeks and six days, which is less than the eight-week state law.

She said that was not the case.

On April 29, a cease and desist was filed against the rescue. Mayo said the rescue is in the process of relocating its facilities to Delaware.

"PA state dog warden shut us down, would not let us save any lives, so we've proceeded to move to Delaware," Mayo said.

While they aren't allowed to take in any new animals, a separate criminal complaint states that puppies are available for adoption through Facebook.

Volunteers said they've been donating their time at the shelter along with their children for years and even adopting dogs themselves.

"We do this because we love it and if there was something going on we would see it, we would know these animals aren't taken care of," explained Tracy Burns, a volunteer at Rags 2 Riches.

Mayo said she'll continue to be transparent with the community and encourages people to reach out with any concerns.

"We'll continue to do that, I ask everybody if they have any questions about these charges, please reach out to Rags2richesrescue@gmail.com," she said.

She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing in July.