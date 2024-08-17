Delaware family funds cancer research through 'Team Rhino' lemonade stand

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- The 'Team Rhino' family has charged head-first into funding cancer research since 2008.

The group was founded by Tracy Caroll, who lost her father due to a battle with cancer. Since then, they have participated in many 5K runs at Yankee Stadium and raised more than $40,000.

The team earned its name based on a beloved toy rhinoceros.

The family's younger members, including 17-year-old Gianna White, have evolved the tradition by hosting an annual lemonade stand.

The funds raised by Team Rhino support the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation.

